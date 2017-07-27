Thursday Apple Rumors: iPhone 8 Wireless Charging Component Leaks

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of a new component leak. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Thursday.

Wireless Charging Component: A new leak shows what may be a component for the upcoming iPhone 8, reports AppleInsider. The component in the leak appears to be an inductive coil for wireless charging. This component is allegedly going to be used in the iPhone 8. It also contains what appears to be a Lightning port. The size of the component is roughly 2.5 in. by 4 in. This could have it fitting inside the iPhone 8, or it may be part of a charging dock for the smartphone.

iPod Changes: Apple is no longer selling two version of the iPod, MacRumors notes. The tech company has removed the iPod Nano and iPod Shuffle from its online store and website. Following the move, AAPL sent out official confirmation that it has discontinued the devices. The update from the company also includes changes to the iPod Touch line. It now only carries two version of the device. This includes a 32GB version for $199 and 128GB version for $299.

Foxconn Factory: Apple supplier Foxconn is planning to build a new factory in the United States, reports 9to5Mac. The company says that it will be opening this new facility in Wisconsin. The location will focus on the creation of LCD panels. Foxconn says that it will be committing more than $10 billion over the next three years to the factory’s creation. This announcement comes after President Donald Trump hinted earlier this week that AAPL was planning to move some production to the U.S.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.