Thursday Apple Rumors: Three OLED iPhones Coming in 2018

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of OLED iPhone devices coming in 2018. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Thursday.

2018 iPhone: A new rumor claims that Apple will be releasing three new OLED smartphones in 2018, reports MacRumors. This rumor says that AAPL is preparing to make all of its iPhone devices that come out after 2018 with OLED displays. This is a change from previous rumors, which claimed that this change wouldn’t take place until 2019. Current rumors claim that the tech company will release three iPhone devices in 2017, but that only one will have an OLED display: the iPhone 8.

NAND Supply: 3D NAND flash yields are lower than expected and it may cause a delay for the iPhone 8, DigiTimes notes. The rumor claims that SK Hynix and Toshiba Corp (USA) (OTCMKTS: TOSYY ) aren’t producing as much 3D NAND flash as they need to for the upcoming smartphone. As a result, AAPL is now reportedly reaching out to another company to help it reach demands. The rumor says that Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (OTCMKTS: SSNLF ) is the company that Apple is looking to order more 3D NAND flash chips from.