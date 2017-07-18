Tuesday Apple Rumors: Samsung May Start Making Chips for Apple Again

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (OTCMKTS: SSNLF ) to start making chips for AAPL again. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Tuesday.

Samsung Chips: A new rumor claims that Samsung will start producing chips for Apple next year, reports MacRumors. According to this rumor, the tech company will start ordering chips for its 2018 iPhone line from Samsung. This will be a change from the last two years, which have had AAPL getting its A10 and A11 chips from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company. The deal to have SSNLF start making A series chips again was reportedly made last month.

iPhone 8 Lock Button: A case has provided a look at the lock button that may appear on the iPhone 8, AppleInsider notes. The case shows that the device features a larger lock button than what has been on previous versions of the iPhone. The case also shows that APPL won’t likely place the Touch ID on the rear of the device. Previous rumors claim that Touch ID will be embedded in the screen of the iPhone 8. Another rumor says that it will be connected to the larger lock button.

iPhone 8 Supercycle: A new report claims that the iPhone 8 supercycle will face a delay, reports 9to5Mac. This report claims that Apple will delay all versions of the 2017 iPhone to an October release and will increase production in November. The report says that this will result in the supercycle that could occur from the iPhone 8’s release may be delayed to 2018. It also notes that the supercycle may be larger than expected due to building excitement around new features coming in the iPhone 8.