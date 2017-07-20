Thursday Apple Rumors: TSMC Will Be Sole Supplier of 2018 iPhone Processors

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news concerning 2018 mobile processors. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Thursday.

2018 Processors: A new rumor claims that Apple will stick with TSMC for its 2018 mobile processors, reports MacRumors. According to this rumor, it is “likely” that the tech company will continue to get all of its A series processors from the supplier. This conflicts a rumor from earlier this week that claimed Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (OTCMKTS: SSNLF ) would join in on the effort again next year. Samsung has made processors for AAPL before, but hasn’t been invoked in the last couple of years.

Car Battery: Apple is reportedly working with a Chinese company on development of car batteries, AppleInsider notes. This information comes from unnamed sources that are close to the matter. The Chinese company behind the research is Contemporary Amperex Technology. It has signed a confidentiality agreement and is unwilling to comment on the rumors. The rumor shows that AAPL’s Project Titan may still be working toward a full car, instead of just software.

iPhone 8 Touch ID: There are more rumors that the iPhone 8 will feature Touch ID on the smartphone’s power button, reports BGR. The rumor comes from three different sources that all have provided reliable information in the past. The power button does appear to be larger than normal in leaks. However, another recent leak also shows an iPhone 8 mold with a cutout in the back for Touch ID. The exact placement of the feature is unknown and we will likely have to wait until the iPhone 8 comes out to know for sure.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.