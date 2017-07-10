Source: Apple

Everyone loves Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ). But should investors still be bullish on AAPL stock in 2017 before the new iPhone launch?

Let’s look to an investing icon to see his take on AAPL stock right now.

Warren Buffett is the second richest person in the world in Forbes’s 2017 annual ranking, with a net worth of $76 billion. Buffett has accumulated his riches from investing in almost every sector – everything from candy companies to insurance companies.

One notable exception from amassing his fortune over the decades? Technology stocks like Apple Inc.

Buffett is notorious for avoiding AAPL stock and the technology sector altogether because he loves investing in companies that are easy to understand.

Buffett once commented on his distaste for tech, saying “I know about as much about semiconductors or integrated circuits as I do of the mating habits of the chrzaszcz (the polish word for Beetle). We will not go into businesses where technology which is way over my head is crucial to the investment decision.”

Of course, that was before 2016 when all this changed in a big way.

Even Buffett Likes AAPL Stock

In May of 2016., Buffett broke with tradition and bought 9.8 million shares of AAPL stock. Since then, he’s kept on buying Apple Inc..

In January Buffett bought another 72 million shares. Today, Buffett owns 2.5% of AAPL stock, making it his second largest holding. These moves have a lot of investors asking an important question.

So… Is Apple stock a good buy? Or is Warren Buffett wrong on AAPL stock?

Let me explain why Buffett couldn’t resist Apple.

Apple Stock the Most Undervalued in the S&P

Buffett loves undervalued stocks, and Apple is one of the most undervalued stocks in the S&P 500 and technology sector. Its forward P/E ratio of 14 is a 30% discount to the S&P 500’s 20.

Despite the discounted valuation, AAPL stock is still posting impressive growth that should easily outpace the S&P 500. Earnings are on pace to grow almost 8% in 2017 and another 18% in 2018.

Also, Apple’s cash position of $246 billion is larger than than the GDP (gross domestic product) of most countries in the world.

This huge cash position was definitely one of the reasons Buffett bought shares. Using as little as half of its cash balance to repurchase shares adds another $125 billion to Apple’s market cap. I also expect Apple to use this cash to grow its dividend.

Apple Dividends Growing Fast

Technology companies aren’t known for paying dividends. But once again, Apple is breaking the mold. In the last five years AAPL stock has grown its dividend by 502%, making it one of the fastest growing dividends in the S&P 500. Take a look below.

Furthermore, I see five S&P 500 companies with a shot at breaking the $1 trillion mark in the next five years.

That includes, Facebook Inc.(NASDAQ: FB ), Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ), Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT ), and Google’s parent company Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG , NASDAQ: GOOGL ) and Apple.

I believe every one of these companies will eventually be worth $1 trillion in due time. However, thanks to a variety of factors, I believe Apple is set to be the first.

AAPL stock has been on a roll in 2017. Shares are up 26%, giving it a market cap of $760 billion.

At this point, Apple would only need to climb 31% to $200 to give it a market cap of $1 trillion.

That is well within reach, particularly considering earnings are expected to grow 26% in the next two years alone.

Risks To Consider: Apple has struggled to launch new hits in the last few years. Although sales growth in its most important product the iPhone is still strong with many loyal customers, Apple isn’t the innovative company it was under Steve Jobs.

Action To Take: Buffett’s huge position in Apple is an important signal. Even though shares are trading at an all-time high, I see plenty of growth and gains ahead. Buy shares anywhere below the all-time high and invest right alongside the greatest investor in history.

Editor’s Note: The average Social Security benefit is $1,236 per month. But this Social Security Insurance averages $3,628 per month. Two thousand bucks MORE. There’s no easier way to earn $43,543 a year on the side. And you can start tomorrow. Check it out here.