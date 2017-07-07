Apple Watch Update – Series 3 Release Date, Specs and More

Source: Apple

The Apple Watch Series 3 will undoubtedly be the most important smartwatch yet, with(NASDAQ:) having established its series as the completely dominant brand.

While smartwatches perhaps seemed a little gimmicky and lacking in substance originally, the general public has now begun to embrace this concept more enthusiastically — and AAPL stock holders now see the device as an important part of the company’s lineup.

Apple Watch Release date

And it is believed that Apple will build on this momentum by releasing the Apple Watch Series 3 in the coming months. A release date of September this year has been linked with the smartwatch, which would mean that it would launch at an extremely similar time to the forthcoming iPhone 8.

Apple Watch Design

Apple is not expected to diverge much at all from the existing Apple Watch releases when the Apple Watch Series 3 hits the stores. Some consumers would like to see a circular face included in the 2017 release, but Taiwan-based Quanta, reportedly already handed the manufacturing contract for the Apple Watch Series 3, will probably produce a quadrilateral design once more.

Consumer Choice

When the Apple Watch Series 3 hits the stores, Apple will once again focus on providing consumers with a wide range of different designs and purchasing options. This will result in a considerable range of models and colors, while the consumer electronics giant will also probably extend the range of straps available.

Apple Watch Display

The US Patent and Trademark Office has published a patent application which suggests that a flexible display may appear in this smartwatch range eventually. However, it is unlikely that this will materialize in the Apple Watch Series 3, and we should reasonably expect a similar design and size of display to previous releases. This will mean OLED technology will be included once more, perhaps a precursor to its introduction to the iPhone range later this year.

Apple Watch Camera

Cameras will never be the most important aspect of smartwatches, but it is suggested that the camera in the Apple Watch Series 3 could play a critical role. Not only will it deliver selfie photographs, but FaceTime video calling could also be supported.

