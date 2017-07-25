Tuesday Apple Rumors: Apple Watch Series 3 May Launch in Fall 2017

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of the next Apple Watch’s release. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Tuesday.

Apple Watch: A new rumor claims that AAPL supplier Quanta Computer is expecting strong revenue for the second half of 2017, reports AppleInsider. According to this rumor, the increase in revenue expectations is due to the next version of the tech company’s smartwatch. The rumor says that the Series 3 version of the Watch will see a release sometime this Fall. Rumors of the next Watch have been sparse, but it may launch alongside the upcoming iPhone 8.

iOS 11 Public Beta: Public beta testers are now able to try out the new update to iOS 11, MacRumors notes. This is the third version of the public beta for iOS 11 that AAPL has sent out to testers. This new update to the beta will be sent out over the air and it allows testers to try out new features that are coming in iOS 11. Being that iOS 11 is a major update to the company’s mobile operating system, there are plenty of new features for beta testers to play with.

macOS High Sierra Public Beta: The next version of the macOS High Sierra public beta is now available for download, reports 9to5Mac. This version of the beta makes it so that public beta testers can try out new features that are coming in the final release later this year. The version that is now out is the third one available. Its release comes just one day after AAPL sent out the fourth beta of macOS High Sierra to developers.

