Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARNA ) investors need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the August 18, 2017, $22 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today.

Implied volatility shows how much movement the market is expecting in the future. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock or other options with high levels of implied volatility suggest that investors in the underlying investments are expecting a big move in one direction or the other.

It could also mean there is an event coming up soon that may cause a big rally or a huge sell off. However, implied volatility is only one piece of the puzzle when putting together an options trading strategy.

What do the Analysts Think?

Clearly, options traders are pricing in a big move for ARNA stock. But what is the fundamental picture for the Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc.?

Currently, ARNA stock is a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) in the Medical – Biomedical and Genetics industry that ranks in the Bottom 37% of our Zacks Industry Rank. Over the last 60 days, 2 analysts have increased their earnings estimates for the current quarter, while none have dropped their estimates. The net effect has taken our Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter from a loss of 80 cents per shareto a loss of 67 cents in that period.

Given the way analysts feel about ARNA stock right now, this huge implied volatility could mean there’s a trade developing. Often times, options traders look for options with high levels of implied volatility to sell premium.

This is a strategy many seasoned traders use because it captures decay. At expiration, the hope for these traders is that the underlying stock does not move as much as originally expected.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a hot pick for many reasons, so ARNA stock is certainly a name to watch in the weeks ahead after this data.