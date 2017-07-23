AT&T Inc. (T) Stock More Than Deserves Its 52-Week Low

I can see why an investor would be interested in trying to time the bottom in AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T ). After the ~15% drop in AT&T stock since mid-March, T stock now offers a tempting 5.4% dividend yield and trades at just 12.4x 2018 analyst EPS estimates.

The new iPhone from Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) should arrive later this year, despite reported production delays. The acquisition of Time Warner Inc (NYSE: TWX ) seems likely to close. AT&T stock is a long-time income investor favorite and a 5%+ yield looks hugely attractive. And, now it’s available at a cheaper price.

But I’m not interested in chasing T stock, even at these levels. There are real concerns across the business. AT&T stock does look cheap — but there are a lot of reasons that it should be cheap.

Margin Pressure Could Hit AT&T Stock

The core problem for AT&T, and T stock, at the moment is wireless competition. Smaller rivals Sprint Corp (NYSE: S ) and T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS ) finally have gotten their act together. As a result, those smaller carriers have taken share from AT&T and market leader Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ ). In fact, AT&T posted a surprise loss in net postpaid subscribers in its Q1, which only added to the pressure on AT&T stock.

Those market share losses have a dual impact on AT&T margins. Losing postpaid subscribers results in deleverage of AT&T’s high fixed costs. Every additional subscriber adds revenue at limited costs; every lost subscriber takes away the same amount of revenue with very little savings. With Sprint, in particular, rolling out ever-more aggressive promotions, AT&T and Verizon have had to cut their own effective pricing, further pressuring margins.

The fear of further margin compression has fueling the recent price decline in AT&T stock. And it’s likely not getting any better soon. T-Mobile posted a strong Q2 report last week, and no doubt some of its growth came from former AT&T customers. All the while, Sprint continues to ramp up its promotional activity.

There simply isn’t much growth left in the overall U.S. wireless market — so the ‘Big Four’ are basically cannibalizing off each other for share. AT&T appears to be losing, at least of late, and even if it holds its share, profits likely will decline. That’s a big problem for T stock investors.

No Other Drivers For T Stock

Obviously, AT&T’s business goes beyond its wireless offering. In fact, its Business Solutions segment drives a just over half of the company’s profit. But news there isn’t great, either.

Earnings in that business were basically flat in 2016 (up less than 2%), according to the 10-K, and declined in Q1. With myriad smaller competitors like Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO ), 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT ) and Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE: VG ) targeting B2B communications, particularly for small and medium-sized businesses, pressure could continue to hit that key segment as well.

The Entertainment Group saw profits rise in 2016 thanks to the DIRECTV acquisition, completed during 2015. But the U-Verse and DSL customer bases are falling quickly, and DIRECTV traditionally has been a low-growth business itself. AT&T now is running headlong into ‘cord-cutting’ concerns, between subscriber pressure at DIRECTV and its exposure through the pending acquisition of Time Warner Inc (NYSE: TWX ).

