Why AT&T Inc. (T) Stock Still Has More Than Enough To Keep On Truckin’

To be quite blunt, AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T ) from an investment perspective has been disappointing. I’ve advocated for T stock in prior articles for its immense resources and willingness to take smart, relevant risks. Plus, AT&T stock is too boring to short. Yet with a surprising 14% year-to-date loss, is it time to rethink the strategy?

Unfortunately, it’s easy to play the “negative Nancy” game with the telecom sector. Not only does AT&T have to deal with its own problems and challenges, it has to contend with fierce competition.

As InvestorPlace contributor Richard Saintvilus notes, Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ ) is the market leader in the wireless market. Both T and VZ have squared off in the past, and more of the same is guaranteed.

Towards the end of last month, AT&T and Verizon executives met with President Trump to discuss the latest 5G technology. Advancements in the wireless sector are supremely critical as 5G could potentially reach “data speeds 50 to 100 times faster than 4G LTE networks.” Not surprisingly, AT&T and VZ committed billions of dollars to attain a competitive edge in the next-gen technology.

But T stock investors can’t get tunnel vision on Verizon alone. T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS ) and Sprint Corp (NYSE: S ), who were also present at the White House meeting, are constantly nipping away at T’s market share. T-Mobile in particular is rather ornery (from AT&T’s perspective) with its seemingly endless promotions.

As InvestorPlace’s Nicolas Chahine rightly states, the battle of the telecom giants “… benefits us, the consumers, but puts tremendous pressure on the sector stocks.” This pressure is hurting T stock right now, but I believe brighter days are ahead.

T Stock Is Stronger Than It’s Given Credit for

Although I hate to compare negatives — I believe a company should boast of its strengths, not that it’s the least bad option — AT&T stock is in a good position relative to the competition. Its primary rival VZ is down 16% YTD, compared to a loss of 13% for AT&T.

I’d also like to point out that the technical strength for VZ appears to be somewhat weaker than T. For example, since the beginning of June, Verizon shares have shed more than 6% in the markets. AT&T, on the other hand, has dropped 4%.

Admittedly, that’s just nit-picking. But the difference between the two rivals should widen, with T stock coming out on top. I argued previously that AT&T made the wiser acquisitions. It has also restrained itself from getting too bogged down with excessive deal-making.

