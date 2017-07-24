First ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Trailer Leaked

The Avengers: Infinity War trailer has been leaked, despite the studio’s best efforts to keep it under wraps.

Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS ) may soon release the official trailer now that bootleg of it has been leaked, which was pirated and unveiled a poorly shot version of the trailer. The D23 panel on July 15 revealed the trailer, which features new characters and old warriors looking slightly different.

Captain America now has a beard, Black Widow is blonde, Iron Man has a new suit, Spider-Man’s look has been revamped and Groot is a teenager in Avengers: Infinity War. The trailer also features Thanos and his Infinity Gauntlet as the bad guy.

Marvel had asked guests to not film during the preview of the trailer, but security was unable to stop some stealthy phone owners from filming footage of it.

Some believe the official trailer won’t come out until after the release of Thor: Ragnarok, which is the third installment of the Thor film series. The film is slated for a November 3 release.

Avengers: Infinity War is set for an April 27, 2018 release.

DIS stock is down 0.1% Monday.