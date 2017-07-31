Avis Teams Up With Google Home on Car Rental Reservations

Avis has partnered up with Alphabet Inc‘s (NASDAQ: GOOG ,NASDAQ: GOOGL ) Google Home to improve reservations.

The move will now allow consumers to use the voice-activated piece of AI equipment to make their car rental reservations with Avis. The partnership marks the first of many AI ventures that will improve the transportation services and automotive industry.

The way this works is simple: you use Google Home’s Google Assistant — which will be available next month — and leads you through a series of questions that will help you find your ideal rental. All you have to do is answer the Assistant’s question and you’ll be set.

Avis’ move is designed to save time when renting its vehicles. The integration between the car rental company’s servers and Google Home is secured in order to avoid any mishaps, and you can also you use it to modify reservations or look at past trips.

Avis Chief Innovation Officer Arthur Orduna said that the company’s goal is to use AI capabilities to create a user experience that is smoother and more intuitive.

“Machine learning allows us to anticipate our customers’ needs and questions, based on their Avis Preferred profile, so they can get what they need faster,” he added. “The Avis Google Assistant action changes the way travelers can interact and transact with us before, during, and after their car rental journey.”

This isn’t the first time Avis has teamed up with AI to improve its rental reservations.

GOOG stock fell 1.2% Monday, while GOOGL shares fell 1.3%.