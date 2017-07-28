Baidu Inc (ADR) (BIDU) Stock Soars on Q2 Profit Beat

Baidu Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ: BIDU ) stock was soaring on Friday following strong earnings for the second quarter of the year.

Baidu Inc reported earnings per share of $2.36 during its second quarter of 2017. This is an increase over its earnings per share of $1.20 from the same time last year. It is also good news for BIDU stock as it beats out Wall Street’s earnings per share estimate of $1.51 for the second quarter of the year.

Baidu Inc (ADR) also reported net income of $654 million during its second quarter of 2017. This is up from its net income of roughly $360 million from the second quarter of the previous year.

Operating profit reported by Baidu Inc (ADR) came in at around $620 million in the second quarter of the year. The Chinese internet search provider reported operating profit of about $430 million in the same period of the previous year.

During the second quarter of the year, Baidu Inc (ADR) reported revenue of $3.10 billion. This is better than its revenue of $2.71 billion that was reported in the same quarter of the year prior. Analysts were looking for revenue of $3.40 billion in the second quarter of 2017.

Baidu Inc (ADR) also released its outlook for the third quarter of 2017 in its most recent earnings report. The company is expecting revenue for the quarter to range from $3.41 billion to $3.50 billion. Wall Street is looking for the company to report revenue of $3.43 billion in the third quarter of the year.

BIDU stock was up 11% as of noon Friday and is up 54% year-to-date.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.