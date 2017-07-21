Is Bank of America Corp (BAC) Stock Still a Buy After Its Latest Run?

One of Warren Buffett’s greatest “be greedy when others are fearful” investment wins has to be his investment in Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC ) during the most recent financial crisis. When the world was panicking, Mr. Buffett was lining up what would eventually turn out to be an amazing deal.

Source: Shutterstock

Buffett agreed that Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK.A , NYSE: BRK.B ) would buy $5 billion worth of preferred shares in one of the largest banks in the U.S. at a yield of 6% per year, along with warrants to buy 700 million common shares at $7.14, representing approximately the price Berkshire would be required to pay for a share of BAC stock at the time.

The conversion of preferred shares to common shares would make BRK.A the largest shareholder of BofA, thereby securing Mr. Buffett’s position as one of the largest investors in the American financials sector, behind only a few (very large) institutional investors.

Mr. Buffett remains the largest shareholder in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC ) and holds significant positions in Goldmans Sachs, U.S. Bancorp, Bank of New York Mellon and M&T Bank.

What many outsiders considered to be an extremely risky trade at the time has turned out to be a spectacularly profitable trade, with Mr. Buffett agreeing to convert his common shares to preferred shares and exercise his 700 million warrants at a price of less than one-third of the current BAC stock price.

While the warrants do not technically expire until 2021, in BRK.A’s most recent annual letter, Mr. Buffett publicly acknowledged he would exercise the warrants should BAC increase its dividend to more than $0.44 annually; with BofA management agreeing to increase the firm’s dividend from $o.30 per share per year to $0.48 per share per year, an increase that was ultimately approved by the Federal Reserve after Bank of America passed the second round of stress tests last month, it appears the bank now has a new prominent cheerleader to rely on (most banks wish Mr. Buffett was their largest investor).

Additional Catalysts for BAC Stock

Investors who bought American financials stocks following the Trump election win in early November have been generously rewarded.

