Bank of America Corp (BAC) Stock Is Stuck in Technical Purgatory — Here’s Why

From the beginning of August until the beginning of March, few stocks were hotter than Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC ). During that time, BAC stock popped 80%, reaching highs it hadn’t touched since before the recession.

Since then? Bupkis.

After topping out at $25.50 on March 1, BAC stock has spent the last five months on a wild roller coaster, with the down slopes far steeper than the upticks. The stock has twice dipped down to the low $22’s. And after nearly topping $25 again earlier this month, Bank of America sank back below $24 in the days following a mixed second-quarter earnings report.

At 46 cents a share, the bank exceeded analysts’ earnings expectations by 3 cents. However, Wall Street punished the stock for a 14% decline in the company’s fixed income trading unit.

So, back down BofA stock came. It’s not a great sign that investors have punished BAC so severely for such seemingly small potatoes. But that’s been the stock’s pattern of late, with double-digit drops in March, April, May and June. BAC stock remains tenuously above its 50-day moving average, but still well off its March highs.

Needs a Break

What could break BAC stock out of its four-month holding pattern in the $22-to-$24 range? An earnings beat wasn’t able to do it, as investors picked nits with a disappointing aspect of what were otherwise impressive results. Passing the Dodd-Frank stress test, along with all other banks in June, didn’t do the trick either.

The last real catalyst for BAC was the election of Donald Trump, a bank-friendly president who sparked a 54% run-up in the stock during the four months after he was voted into office the second week of November. If not for the Trump rally, which lifted all boats in the financial sector, BAC stock would be down 15% in the last two years.

