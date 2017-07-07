Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B) Stock Is Set for the Future With Oncor

The proposed Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK.A , NYSE: BRK.B ) swoop to take Oncor Energy out of bankruptcy is precisely the kind of deal that makes Warren Buffett, well, Warren Buffett. It’s also why the later Buffett, like the later Bruce Springsteen, is as much The Boss as ever. BRK.B is offering $9 billion in cash for Oncor’s parent, Energy Future Holdings Corp., which has been in bankruptcy for years.

Technically, it’s a bolt-on deal to Berkshire Hathaway Energy, a unit the company has been building through acquisitions since 2000 that is run by Greg Abel, considered a potential heir-apparent to Buffett.

The deal is filled with concessions designed to win quick approval. BRK.B will appoint only two members of the 12-member board, which will have complete control over dividends. Oncor’s debts will be paid, and 90% of those savings will go to customers. Jobs at current wages are promised for two years.

The Energy Opportunity

Buffett is 86, and even if he could find a younger Buffett, that person would not be right for Berkshire’s future, because that future is one of an operating company.

Berkshire Hathaway Energy is one such company. It has 10 subsidiaries already. Some, like Oncor, deliver power to customers. Others produce power or move it around.

Very quietly, BH Energy has become one of the biggest buyers of wind and solar power, and it’s in balancing these power sources, with others, across a national grid that is one of America’s chief challenges today. With Oncor, BH Energy has the scale to tackle it, and profit handsomely as more cars come to depend on the grid.

The problems with the U.S. electrical grid mostly lie in load balancing. Texas wind and California solar power have at times been priced negatively when they were abundant. When those sources are not available, natural gas and even coal may be needed to maintain baseload.

Abel now has enough customers to take power when it’s abundant, and enough back-up fossil fuel capacity to handle his needs when renewables are not abundant. He also has the budget necessary to add storage capacity to his grid, creating mini-grids that are more resilient than the present grid. All this can also be done quietly, out of view of regulators, meaning efficiently, and profitably.

