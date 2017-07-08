Looking for the best Amazon Prime Day Tech Deals? Well here’s your one-stop shop for discounts, deals and shopping tips.

Last year’s second annual event for Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) brought a 36% surge in traffic for Amazon.com, so you can bet that Prime Day 2017 will see an event that will surpass 2016’s Prime Day. So you can expect to see mega-deals on TVs, Amazon Fire TV Sticks, Amazon Fire HD tablets, Kindles, laptops, smartphones and other technology.

The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals

If you’re not familiar with Prime Day, it debuted in 2015 to treat Amazon Prime customers with discounts. As we touched on earlier, last year’s event was a massive hit, so you can expect only the best tech deals this year.

The event officially starts on July 11; however, customers can start to take advantage of the deals at 9 p.m. Eastern on July 10. This year’s event will last a little longer than it did in the last two years, which lasted for 24 hours. This year’s Prime Day will last 30 hours, so you have six extra hours to take advantage of the best Amazon Prime Day tech deals.

If you’re already an Amazon Prime member, you can already save money on the latest gadgets. However, if you are not and you want to get in on the cash savings, sign up for a free 30-day Prime trial. Doing so will enable you to save big and take advantage of the numerous membership benefits Amazon Prime brings.

Once you have signed up, there are already some discounts you can take advantage of. These deals will last until July 11 and coincide with other offers Amazon will be offering starting on July 5 and afterward.

Pre-Prime Day Discounts on Amazon.com

Amazon Music Unlimited — If you have just signed up or have been a member for some time and haven’t tried Music Unlimited, you can get this service with access to millions of tracks for just 99 cents for four months.

— If you have just signed up or have been a member for some time and haven’t tried Music Unlimited, you can get this service with access to millions of tracks for just 99 cents for four months. Prime Video — Stream a video included in Prime on your TV and get a $10 voucher to shop with on or before Prime Day. Popular shows like The Man In The High Castle and many more are included.

— Stream a video included in Prime on your TV and get a $10 voucher to shop with on or before Prime Day. Popular shows like The Man In The High Castle and many more are included. Kindle Unlimited — Save up to 40% on a Kindle Unlimited membership. Doing so will give you access to more than 1 million titles on any smartphone, tablet or computer.

— Save up to 40% on a Kindle Unlimited membership. Doing so will give you access to more than 1 million titles on any smartphone, tablet or computer. Save on smartphones — Save up to $80 on Prime-exclusive phones from Nokia, Moto, Blu, and Alcatel. All of the handsets are unlocked and free of carrier restrictions.

You can find out more about what is available for Prime members here.

Along with the Amazon Prime membership benefits listed above, the company will attempt to drum up interest for the event in other ways. Individual daily events start on July 5 and last until July 9, with the following themes:

July 5th : Voice shopping

: Voice shopping July 6th : Amazon Music

: Amazon Music July 7th : Amazon Video

: Amazon Video July 8th : Everyday Essentials

: Everyday Essentials July 9th: Amazon Reading

Prime Day – What to look out for

If by July 10 or 11, you’re on the lookout for the best Amazon Prime day tech deals, according to CNN, Amazon will have some fantastic savings on many TV brands brands, including the Fire TV edition of the Ultra-high-def Element 4K TV.

This year could be the year that Amazon sells its largest volume of TVs on an event day ever. It supposedly has a record level of goods in stock, so it is looking to shift them at a discount.

From Amazon’s own stable of tech products, you can expect many Alexa deals. In fact, if you shop with an Alexa-powered device, expect to get some exclusive offers. The Echo, Echo Dot, Echo Show, Amazon Tap, Fire TV and Fire tablet are included.

This year Amazon will be expanding Prime Day deals to other countries, including the U.K., China and Mexico. So if you’re in one of those countries and looking for the best Amazon Prime Day tech deals, you will be able to save.

The offers will differ country to country with select deals depending on your location. Right now, that is all the information available. However, we will continue to update you as the day’s countdown toward Amazon Prime Day deals continues.