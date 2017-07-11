Retail stocks were monkey-hammered Monday, big league. And that’s creating an opportunity for traders willing to play despite the devastation. The two areas that look the most interesting are the SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA: XRT ) and Best Buy Co (NYSE: BBY ). While XRT enables us to play the entire space, BBY stock boasts one of the better-looking charts in what has become a terrible group.

Source: Austin Kirk via Flickr

More on both in a moment, but first let’s take a brief survey of Monday’s wreckage.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF ) led the descent with a harrowing 21% haircut after announcing it was officially ending its search for a buyer. Its chart looks like garbage, so if you care at all about technicals, you’ll steer clear until more definitive signs of a bottom appear. Other notables among Monday’s biggest losers include Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY ), Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE: WMT ) and the aforementioned BBY.

Of the bunch, Best Buy has the most impressive looking setup for those looking to go shopping. But if you’d prefer to play the entire industry, I’ll include an XRT trade idea.

Best Buy Stock Charts

While BBY stock’s tumble is being blamed on newfound competition from Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ), it’s not the news that interests me as much as the reaction to the news. Before Monday, BBY was behaving quite well which made the unexpected gap quite the sucker punch.

Let’s take a quick look at the weekly chart to survey the level of damage.

For starters, the uptrend is still well-intact. Yesterday’s down-gap did take out a short-term support pivot at $54.65, but we still have four trading sessions remaining before the weekly candlestick fully forms. So we could see the stock rally back and close above support, which would make this entire episode a failed breakdown.

Click to Enlarge Source: OptionsAnalytix

Unlike the bulk of its peers, Best Buy’s weekly trend still looks solid. Provided we remain above $50 (which is the next support pivot), buyers continue to deserve the benefit of the doubt.

The damage is easier seen on Best Buy’s daily chart.

Click to Enlarge Source: OptionsAnalytix

On the bearish side of the ledger, we have the potential support break of $54.65, the breach of the 50-day moving average, and high volume. What should provide some optimism, however, is the unfilled gap which is likely to turn into support near $52. This level loosely corresponds to the weekly pivot near $50 mentioned earlier.

