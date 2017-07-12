Best Defense Stocks to Buy Now – Big War News Boosts Sector

Looking for the best defense stocks to buy now just got a little more complicated. Fresh tensions have broken out on the Korean border following North Korea’s launch of its first ballistic missile, capable of reaching the continental U.S.

Yes, U.S. defense stocks got a solid boost when, in retaliation, the U.S. and South Korean army jointly fired counter missiles on the very same day. Further, U.S. Ambassador to U.N., Nikki Haley’s address surely gave a boost to investors’ optimism in the Aerospace-Defense space. During the speech, Haley had condemned North Korea’s action as ‘a clear and sharp military escalation’ against the U.S and indicated that the nation can and will use its militant force effectively to curb these threats if necessary.

But do you identify the best defense stocks to buy from others just riding the trend without receiving any real interest or contracts from the military?

A generous flow of funds from the Pentagon can certainly boost growth in this industry. Among last week’s highlights, defense stocks Lockheed Martin Corp. (NYSE: LMT ), Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE: HII ), Harris Corp. (NYSE: HRS ) and Northrop Grumman Corp. (NYSE: NOC ), clinched a handful of contracts from the U.S. Department of Defense. Meanwhile, The Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA ) announced its delivery numbers.

Here’s a recap of the most important stories recently among the best defense stocks to buy, and what they mean for investors:

Pentagon’s largest defense contractor, Lockheed Martin’s Aeronautics business division secured a modification contract worth $5.6 billion to offer low-rate initial production (LRIP) of the 11th lot of F-35 Lightening II Joint Strike Fighter. Work is expected to be over by Dec 2020.

The deal has been awarded by the Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, MD. Per the modification, Lockheed Martin will support the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter production by procuring 74 fiscal 2017 aircraft, comprising 48 F-35A aircraft for the Air Force, 18 F-35B aircraft for the Marine Corps, and eight F-35C aircraft for the Navy and Marine Corps.

The contract covers 61% of the purchases for the Air Force, 26% for the Navy and 13% for the Marine Corps. The LRIP 11 contract also comprises requirements for international partner nations and foreign military sales (FMS) customers.

Meanwhile, the company’s business unit, Sikorsky Aircraft, clinched a contract worth $3.8 billion for multi-year production of Black Hawk helicopters. Work is scheduled to be over by Jun 30, 2022.

This FMS contract to Saudi Arabia was awarded by the Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, AL. Per the terms, Sikorsky Aircraft will also provide services related to program system management, engineering, technical data and publications.

The company’s Aeronautics unit won yet another contract last week. The deal, worth $409 million, was for Next Generation Thermal, Power, and Controls (NGT-PAC) program and was awarded by the Air Force Research Laboratory, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, OH.

The contract involves numerous government agencies and industry aims at developing innovative technologies to carry out applied research for enhancing knowledge and understanding of future power, thermal and controls requirements. Work is scheduled to be completed by Jul 31, 2024.

Military shipbuilder Huntington Ingalls’ Newport News business unit clinched a modification contract worth $219.4 million from the U.S. Navy to exercise options for performing actions under the USS Columbus (SSN 762) engineered overhaul. Work is scheduled to be over by Aug 2019.

Per the modification, Newport News will execute efforts for maintenance, repair, test and routine work, including growth work on USS Columbus. USS Columbus (SSN-762), the fourth ship of the Navy to be named after Columbus, is a Los Angeles-class attack submarine.