The 10 Hottest ETFs Right Now

The ETF industry has been roaring with explosive growth thanks to unique strategies, creativity, transparency, diversification benefits, enhanced tax competences, low turnover and low cost. But how do investors discover the best ETFs to buy now?

One trick is to watch volume as an indicator of who is winning and losing.

Investors seek to trade in the best ETFs that can easily be purchased and sold on the market, suggesting that the fund should have enough liquidity. Volume, or the number of shares traded in a particular period, is definitely the most important determinant of the liquidity of a particular fund. A higher number of shares provides easy access to move in and out of the product, keeping the bid/ask spread tight.

Further, greater volume ensures easy creation and redemption of shares in the fund basket, which is a regular and vital mechanism in the ETF. This is especially true as authorized participants have the ability to create new baskets of ETFs for underlying securities or redeem them when required. This phenomenon allows ETFs to trade in line with their net asset value (NAV).

That said, we have highlighted the 10 best ETFs to buy now that have seen massive trading volumes and are the top 10 volume leaders of 2Q, as per etfdb.com.

