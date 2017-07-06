Best iPhone Apps Of 2017 that You Should Download Right Now

The best iPhone apps are ones that make the expensive Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) gadget truly worth its while.

Source: Apple

Even the most affordable iPhone SE would set you back by $400, and that’s a lot to pay just for email and web browsing. You won’t be able to fully utilize the power of your iPhones if you don’t have the right apps on your device.

But what are the best iPhone apps of 2017?

You may have installed the most popular and obvious iPhone apps such as Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ), Instagram, Google Maps from Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL , NASDAQ: GOOG ), and Uber. But there are dozens of other apps in the App Store that are incredibly useful, and you may want to install them.

Here’s our list of the best iPhone apps of 2017. Every single one of them is worth installing and using. The list does not include popular apps like Facebook and Google Maps that you may already have on your iPhone.

1Password

1Password is a free and one of the best iPhone apps that every user should have. You should use a unique password for each app or service that you use. Unique passwords ensure that someone who has hacked one of your accounts doesn’t take control of all your accounts. But can you remember all the unique passwords? You can use 1Password to store all the different passwords in one place. The iPhone app syncs with the desktop app to help keep your accounts secure. You have to remember just one password.

Signal

The primary reason Signal makes it to the list of the best iPhone apps is security. If you are incredibly conscious about security, Signal should be your go-to app for messaging and voice calling. Signal is an all-in-one voice-call and messaging app. It uses end-to-end encryption. You can communicate with your contacts and send files. Users can also set the messages to self-destruct after a specific amount of time. Signal has been praised by privacy advocates around the world, including Edward Snowden.

Clips

Clips is a new video app from Apple. It allows you to quickly take video clips, add wacky filters, edit them, and share them with your friends and family. Its most interesting feature is Live Titles that lets you insert subtitles or captions to the video just by speaking. Its sharing feature recommends who you should share the video with, based on people in the video. You can also share them on social networking sites such as Facebook and Instagram.

Mint

Mint is arguably one of the best iPhone apps for keeping track of your personal finance. It pulls all your banks, credit cards, loans, and investment accounts into one place. The app gives you insights into how you are spending, how you are paying down your loans, and more. You can also set reminders for things like credit card and other bill payments to avoid late fees. Many people do not like planning and tracking their budgets. So, Mint may seem a bit boring to them. But it can make a significant difference in your budgeting.

Mobile Passport

If you are an international traveler, you do not want to get stuck in an endlessly long customs line after a long flight. The Mobile Passport app created by the US Customs and Border Protection can help you escape the long line. Open the app on your way back and answer a few simple questions about your trip. When you land at any of the 23 select airports, there is a separate lane for Mobile Passport, which is ridiculously shorter than the customs line

The Great Courses

There are hundreds of interesting gaming apps to help you kill your time. And then there are social media apps like Facebook, Twitter, and Snapchat to consume more of your time. But if you want to spend your free time meaningfully, to learn something new, get The Great Courses app. It contains high-quality lectures from top experts and scientists. For instance, you could learn about space directly from Neil deGrasse Tyson or learn photography from a Nat Geo photographer.

Prisma

Prisma instantly rose to the top of the App Store charts when it was released last year. The app uses a combination of artificial intelligence and neural networks to transform your photos into artwork that looks like pieces from famous artists such as Picasso, Vincent Van Gogh, Isaac Levitan, and many others. It has a simple interface that applies a variety of special effects to transform your picture into a work of art. You can save the pictures or share them across social media platforms.

IFTTT

Do you spend a lot of time doing repetitive Internet tasks? Why not automate them on your iPhone using IFTTT? The app allows you to create customized tasks or “applets” around the simple structure If This Then That (IFTTT). For instance, the app will automatically notify you the results of your favorite team when ESPN posts them.

Pocket

Pocket is my favorite offline reading app, and undoubtedly one of the best iPhone apps. You can select and save photos, videos, and articles to Pocket for later viewing. Its clean interface allows users to enjoy the content without any clutter. The app syncs content with browser extensions to ensure that you are not locked to a single device or browser. Pocket also recommends trending content that you may find interesting.

AccuWeather

This popular app gives users timely weather forecasts. The forecasts include detailed summaries, radar maps, and animated weather information. It has a unique feature called AccUcast, which crowd-sources warnings on poor weather and road conditions to help you plan your day accordingly.

TripIt

TripIt collects and organizes all your travel plans and documents in one place. You can enter your plans such as trains, flights, and hotels in TripIt to let it build your itinerary. You can also connect the app to your Gmail or Outlook email addresses to let it automatically import travel-related emails. You can even share your travel plans with your friends.

Slice

It’s a one-stop app for all your shopping-related updates, including price-drop alerts and package-tracking. You can link the app to your Yahoo or Gmail account to let it automatically collect and organize the shipment details, receipts, and expected time of arrival.

Accompany

Accompany an app developed for business executives. It combines contact management, calendar, and other features to prepare you for the meetings. The app serves you detailed profiles for companies and people related to your upcoming meetings or events. When Accompany detects a new name in your calendar, you’ll get their detailed profiles. The app also delivers relevant data points such as a company’s SEC filings, quarterly reports, and recent news. Accompany sends a detailed Executive Briefing to your inbox the night before the meeting.

Enlight

Editing photos on mobile devices can be challenging and messy. Enlight makes the task much simpler than other photo editing apps. It combines powerful tools with simple controls to offer a better editing experience on iPhones. The app includes masking features, color and tone controls, filters, and other editing tools. You can overlay different photos for a double exposure effect, and fix the over- and under-exposed photos.

Infuse

Infuse is a mobile media player that can play a wide variety of formats such as MKV and MP4. It also supports DTS, Dolby Digital Plus, and DTS-HD audios. It has to be in the list of the best iPhone apps.

Many academics claim investing is a “random walk.” We believe this to be only partially true. It is our core belief that value investing can outperform the market, hence the name “ValueWalk.” Your number one source for breaking news and evergreen content on everything value investing and hedge funds.

Check out our new free Underrated Small Cap Stocks newsletter

Also Sign Up For Our Free Newsletter and receive in-depth ebooks on famous investors