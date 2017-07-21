The 7 Best Buy-and-Hold “Holdings” on Wall Street

The New York Times ran an interesting article in June that discussed the changing face of conglomerates and holding companies.

“Conglomerates Didn’t Die. They Look Like Amazon.” is Andrew Ross Sorkin’s attempt to put lipstick on a pig because, by most accounts, the massive Gulf & Western binge-buying holding company of the 1960s has gone the way of the Dodo bird.

“You look at companies that got really big in the world, the record is not very good,” Charlie Munger wrote several years ago about empire building by conglomerates and holding companies.

Sorkin believes that Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) and the other tech-enabled conglomerates of today are just as inefficient when it comes to acquisitions and wasteful spending — the only difference is that investors are willing to let them make mistakes for a period of time before they lose patience.

Any business which amasses a huge laundry list of assets eventually becomes too difficult to manage, and that’s when the stock price goes into a free-fall.

Are there any holding company stocks to buy in today’s tech-driven business environment? I think so.

Here are my seven best buy-and-hold holding companies on Wall Street.

