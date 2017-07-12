5 Best Stocks to Play a Spike in Oil Prices

It has been rough sledding for oil stocks so far in 2017. There were some signs of optimism last year — at least for those companies able to survive the oil bust that began in late 2014. But fears of ramped-up production in U.S. shale plays has pressured oil prices — and oil stocks.

Year-to-date, WTI spot crude prices are down about 14%. The SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explore & Prod. (ETF) (NYSEARCA: XOP ) is down a whopping 24% in 2017. The sector received a modest bump in late June, as oil prices gained for eight straight days. But those gains have almost totally reversed.

With oil still below $50, many investors might choose to ignore the space entirely. But there could be a contrarian opportunity here — if oil prices cooperate. Obviously, that is a big if, and as always oil stocks — whether producers or equipment suppliers — generally are high risk.

But they can be high reward as well. For investors looking to time the bottom in oil, here are five of the best stocks to play a spike in oil prices.

