Wireless communications giant AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T ) didn’t provide investors with the returns they expected in the first half of 2017, but T stock offers a solid buying opportunity for investors who are looking for a bounce-back candidate in the second half of the year.

AT&T stock is down 13.4% year to date compared to an 8.4% rise in the S&P 500 Index. The shares closed Monday at $36.83 and are now more than 16% below their 52-week high of $43.98 reached last August. But I expect the stock to regain to that level by the end of the year.

Adding to the appeal of T stock is a dividend yield of 5.21% — more than twice the 2.00% average yield of the S&P 500.

Reasons to Bet on AT&T

To be sure, the Dallas, Texas-based bellwether is struggling to attract customers as it faces tougher competition from the likes of T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS ) and Sprint Corp (NYSE: S ). But the proposed $85 billion acquisition of Time Warner Inc.(NYSE: TWX ) would give AT&T the revenue diversification it desperately craves.

Combining its distribution network with Time Warner’s premium television content gives AT&T a powerful portfolio to complement its wireline, wireless, and pay-TV business.

AT&T wants to use Time Warner’s programming, which includes a slew of content including shows from CNN, HBO and Comedy Central, for its over-the-top streaming service DirecTV Now, which was billed as the company’s answer to the cord-cutting phenomenon.

But for DirecTV Now to emerge as a viable alternative to traditional cable — now under siege by Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOG , NASDAQ: GOOGL ) YouTube, Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX ) and Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) — the service must offer content consumers can’t get anywhere else.

Along with must-see content like HBO’s Game of Thrones, Time Warner also adds operations that are less regulated than AT&T’s traditional businesses. As well, thanks to its increasing focus on targeted advertising, TWX will help T better compete with Google and Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ), which make boatloads of money using data to deliver to advertisers the demographics they desire.

AT&T and Time Warner both understand that the advertising industry is going through a massive upheaval as Americans spend more time on portable digital devices and less in front of our television sets.

Next Page