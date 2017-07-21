Beware of Jumping Into Fairy-tale Unicorn Stocks Too Quickly

Unicorns are mythical creatures that have piqued the interest of man for centuries. More recently, they have been affixed to private growth companies that reach $1 billion in valuation. Many of these businesses have become household names, which tends to add to the notion of buying them when the equity becomes available to individual investors.

I’m the guy who’s always talking about owning great American companies, but there is a caveat. You must stay away from companies that are overvalued, as too often the American public becomes some collective patsy for the elites of Silicon Valley and Wall Street.

There are some 200 unicorn stocks out there right now and many are going public. My beef has been, and continues to be, that all the value and growth opportunities are already sucked out of these IPOs. In the past, companies would go public a lot sooner, giving investors a chance to ride along toward higher market valuations and returns. Today, the public serves as the cashing out point.

I suspect the public is getting hip to all of this, considering a couple of unicorn stocks that have gone public recently have turned south since — Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE: APRN ) and Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP ) are now changing hands below their IPO prices. Keep in mind that a lot of small investors bought the stocks as soon as they began trading. Sure, they can come back — Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ) slumped beneath its IPO price for 14 months — but these companies aren’t Facebook.

More of these unicorns are busted public companies. My warning is this: be careful of fairy-tale stocks, even those with good products, because for the most part, all the magic of investment returns might actually be gone.

How to Avoid Being Gouged

Coming into 2017, there was talk of approximately 20 so-called unicorn stocks filing for initial public offerings before the end of the year. I’m not sure if that will happen, but I do expect more to debut against the backdrop of a broad market rally.

Here’s what you should avoid:

Silicon Valley and Wall Street Greed — Household names attract a lot of first-time investors who want a piece of the action, no matter the cost. For Facebook, this meant that the company was able to hike its IPO price from $28 to $38 and increase the number of shares issued. It squeezed every nickel of interest at the time and consequently when it opened, there were no fresh buyers. Twitter Inc TWTR (NYSE:) experienced something similar. It increased the price of its offering and while it was a winner for a while, it turned out that the company had leveraged public awareness to take advantage of individual investors.

