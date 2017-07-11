Bitcoin Prices Could Hit $5,000 Value By 2018, Experts Say

Bitcoin prices continue to soar. So unsurprisingly, another day means another high-profile analyst going bullish on Bitcoin.

Many would argue this Bitcoin price update is a pretty high forecast, however. Not that there’s anything wrong with that. It is happening with increasing frequency, as the gurus of the investment world start recognizing publicly that Bitcoin and its cousins are here to stay.

Research analyst Ronnie Moas was quoted recently as stating it could double by the end of the year, hitting $5000. A recent outlook report from Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS ) indicated that the currency is in a corrective “fourth wave” following on a pattern that started in late 2010, setting the stage for a fifth wave in early 2018, with a potential price of $3900.

Goldman on Bitcoin Price Update

Specifically, Goldman technical analysts opined in a recent note regarding forecasts for Bitcoin price update:

The market is in wave IV of a sequence that started at the late-’10/early-’11 lows Wave III came close enough to reaching its 2.618 extended target at 3,135. Wave IV has already retraced between 23.6% and 38.2% of the move since Jan. ‘15 to 2,330/ 1,915. It’s worth keeping in mind that fourth waves tend to be messy/complex. This means that it could remain sideways/overlapping for a little while longer. At this point, it’s important to look for either an ABC pattern or a more triangular ABCDE. The former would target somewhere close to 1,856; providing a much cleaner setup from which to consider getting back into the uptrend. The latter would hold within a 2,076/3,000 range for an extended period of time. Either way, eventually expecting one more leg higher; a 5 th wave. From current levels, this has a minimum target that goes out to 3,212 (if equal to the length of wave I). There’s potential to extend as far as 3,915 (if 1.618 times the length of wave I). It just might take time to get there. View: Could consolidate sideways for a while long. Shouldn’t go much further than 1,857. Eventually targeting at least 3,212.

Not every watcher and investor is so sure. Many have written its epitaph, citing its volatility, the fact that it is tied to no goods, services or assets, and the tedious transaction wait times. In March, the Winklevoss brothers lost their ETF filing, which caused a temporary plummet, but further reviews are pending. More significantly, however, its mortal weakness might be the humans behind the code. Disagreements and factionalizing further contribute to its instability as a currency.

But history and mathematics appear to side with the survival of Bitcoin and its continued increase in value, and this, too may come down to human nature.

What Bitcoin actually is?

Firstly, there is the fundamental error of thinking about Bitcoin as a currency. Yes, it is compared to fiat money for valuation, and yes you can buy things with it. But currencies spring from society. They grow along with the populations that use them. Many traditional “old world” currencies are variations on the word for its weight in precious metal. Think lira, pound, shekel, and even carat (the weight of a carob seed). Even the U.S. dollar can trace its etymological roots back to coins from a silver mine in the Czech Republic. They represent the history of commerce and of the people who conducted it – even down to the ribbed edges of coins, designed to prevent people from slicing off pieces of the gold and silver coins before passing them on.