Will BlackBerry Ltd (BBRY) Stock Trade as a Software Company?

What’s the value of BlackBerry Ltd (NASDAQ: BBRY ) and the upside potential of BBRY stock? Although the beleaguered tech giant has made and continues to make significant fundamental operational improvements, it’s nonetheless tough to pinpoint where the company is going.



The Q1 Beat That Investors Hated

BBRY stock remain under pressure, and have lost as much as 14% of since the Canadian company reported a first-quarter fiscal 2018 revenue miss that fell 39% year over year to $244 million, below consensus estimates by $20 million. And while adjusted earnings per share of 2 cents topped estimates by 4 cents, the bottom-line was boosted by the arbitration payment of $940 million it received from Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM ).

In other words, the quality of the beat was undermined by a one-time item. And investors punished the BBRY stock for it, despite the company reiterating its FY2018 guidance and instituting a share buyback.

The weak revenue, which was driven by customer losses, was a major concern and spooked investors into thinking that software business — where CEO John Chen has mortgage the company’s future — was beginning to slow.

Is BlackBerry a Software Company?

Since losing the smartphone market to Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) and Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS: SSNLF ), BlackBerry has sought to carve a niche for itself in software and security. To its credit, the company is finally making money in a much quicker time than expected, which speaks to the improvements Chen has made. As it stands, Enterprise software and services now account for about 40% of total revenue, while BlackBerry Technology Solutions make up almost 15%. Licensing, IP and other revenue account for 13% of the revenues, which leaves handheld devices to contribute about 15%.

With Enterprise software and services now accounting for 40% of total revenue, it can be argued that BBRY should be evaluated as software specialist. After all, the company, which maintained its forecast for fiscal 2018, expects its software business to either outperform or at least perform on par with the overall market in fiscal 2018. Chen sees adjusted EPS in fiscal 2018 as well free cash flow to be consistent with the market.

But that’s where Wall Street has doubt.

Immediately following the earnings results, Morgan Stanley’s James Faucette, who maintained an “equal weight” rating on BBRY stock with a $10 price target, noted he found the company’s software revenue disclosures “confusing,” arguing the company made it “difficult to determine and rank any underlying growth drivers.” RBC’s Paul Treiber, who has a “market perform” rating and $9.50 price target, thinks the software business is “back-end loaded.” In other words, Treiber expects BBRY to have a strong second-half showing.

