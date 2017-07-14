Brandless; 9 Things to Know About New ‘Everything Is $3’ Grocery Store

Brandless is a new store that offers everything for $3.

Here are nine things to know about the company:

Every item is $3 and you will not be charged the “brand tax,” which refers to hidden costs beyond the list price.

You can buy everything from dishes and silverware to snacks, food items, cleaning supplies and more.

“Brandless is about more than any individual product we sell,” store co-founder Tina Sharkey wrote in a Medium post. “It is about the true democratization of goodness.”

Brandless claims it sells better products at lower prices.

Everything it sells is GMO-free, and more than half of it is organic.

Cleaning products and supplies don’t have any toxic ingredients, the company adds.

There are plenty of generic products rather than brand names, and their packaging is simple and straightforward.

Brandless managed to raise $50 million in order to launch.

You will have fewer options to pick from with the company, which Brandless claims is better than bombarding you with dozens of brands with their own flavor attached to them.

Here’s the website for the online startup, which makes an effort to advertise its products as being fair trade, organic and other labels that appeal to the millennial consumer.