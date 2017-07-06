Buffalo Wild Wings (BWLD) Stock Is a Contrarian’s Dream

A lot has happened with Buffalo Wild Wings (NASDAQ: BWLD ) in 2017, but none of it has been that good for shareholders. An activist insider got heavily involved, there was a proxy war, the CEO is retiring after more than 20 years with the company and the business focus shifted dramatically.

Source: Shutterstock

The result? BWLD stock entered the year trading around $150. Now it sits just above $125. That is as low as the stock has been since October of 2014.

Clearly, investors are concerned about the future of the company. There has been a notable lack of clarity as to what actions the new management team will take to execute a turnaround, and investors don’t like it when they don’t have visibility. Consequently, analyst downgrades have rained down and investors have cashed out.

But BWLD stock is starting to look like a contrarian’s dream at these levels.

For those who can stomach some near-term turbulence, Buffalo Wild Wings could be a big, long-term winner.

What Is Going On At Buffalo Wild Wings?

For a while, BWLD was one of Wall Street’s favorite restaurant stocks. In fact, in every single year from 2003 to 2015, company-owned same-store sales growth was positive. That includes 2007 (+6.9%), 2008 (+5.9%), and 2009 (+3.1%), so even the recession couldn’t knock BWLD off its growth course. Revenues went from $126.5 million in 2003 to $1.8 billion in 2015. Operating margins grew from 5.6% in 2003 to 7.6% in 2015. Earnings per share rose from $0.65 to $4.97.

During this run, shareholders were greatly rewarded. In 2003, BWLD’s IPO price was $17. By the end of 2015, BWLD stock was trading around $160, a 9-times return in 12 years.

But 2016 marked a turn for the worse for Buffalo Wild Wings. The restaurant chain started to see comps go negative, and that was a sign of many things. One, the domestic market was nearing saturation. Two, competition in the “wings and things” space was heating up. Three, food delivery was starting to eat into market share, as more and more consumers opted to order in over dining out.

As the topline growth story began to stagnate, expenses continued to go up. Chicken prices rose, labor inflation continued and restaurant operating costs continued to grow with the store base.

That cut margins from 7.6% in 2015 to 6.9% in 2016. The slowing topline growth (+10% versus +20% the year prior) coupled with this margin compression led to pedestrian earnings-per-share growth of just 3% in 2016.

In steps activist investor Marcato Capital. In 2016, Marcato publicly ripped BWLD for keeping “the best opportunities for itself” and proposed that the company turn things around by focusing on franchising restaurants. For a long time, BWLD has operated with a 50-50 split between company-operated and franchised restaurants. Marcato believed that was wrong, and emphasized a franchise-heavy restaurant base to grow margins and open more locations at lower costs.

Next Page