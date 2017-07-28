Bulls and Bears Debate on Tesla Inc (TSLA) Stock

Brian Bolan from Zacks, is one of the biggest bulls out there. He thinks the sky is the limit for Elon Musk’s electric car company, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA ). Bolan says the stock is heading higher, to $450 and beyond.

The other analyst begs to differ.

Hedgeye analyst Jay Van Sciver believes the stock is a ‘blindingly obvious short.’ Van Sciver thinks Tesla is overly reliant upon government subsidies, is becoming increasingly vulnerable as competitors enter the EV market, and could conceivably go to zero.

Time will tell who’s got the story right.

Watch the full debate below as two analysts on opposite ends of the TSLA spectrum argue their case.

