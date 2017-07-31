Buy Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Stock as the Bears Run Amok

What a wild ride for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) stock. By mid-day on Thursday, AMZN stock had jumped about 3% higher to all-time highs as investors went risk-on into the earnings report. The overlap of massive Prime Day numbers with blowout results from fellow tech giants Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX ) and Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ) led to bullish investor sentiment ahead of Amazon earnings.

Source: Shutterstock

But then the bulls went into hibernation. By late afternoon trading on Thursday, AMZN stock had wiped out all of its gains.

By the close, AMZN stock was down almost 1%. The report hit the tape after-hours, and investors weren’t too impressed. Amazon dropped about 2.5% on Friday.

All told, shares rallied to $1,080 on Thursday afternoon, only to close at $1,020 on Friday. So what should investors make of Amazon’s volatility?

I say ignore it. Buy more on this dip, as the fundamental picture hasn’t changed a bit for Amazon.

Why AMZN Stock Sold Off

Why did AMZN stock sell off after reporting blowout revenue numbers? Well, the company reported a nasty drop in profits in the quarter. That brought back profitability concerns that plagued the stock in 2014. Investors freaked, and the stock dropped.

More specifically, second-quarter earnings dropped 77%, and the driver was margin compression across the board. North America retail operating margins compressed to 1.7% versus 2.8% last quarter and 4.2% in the same quarter last year. International retail operating margins compressed to -6.3% versus -4.4% last quarter and -1.4% in the same quarter last year. Amazon Web Services operating margins fell to 22.3% versus 24.3% last quarter and 24.9% in the same quarter last year.

What’s up with the sudden pause in Amazon’s margin growth narrative?

Clearly, the e-commerce behemoth is feeling the need to spend more. Other retailers like Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE: WMT ) are upping their digital game. That’s forcing Amazon to spend more in order to maintain its competitive lead in retail.

On the cloud side of things, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT ) is really starting to apply competitive pressure with Azure. That is forcing increased investment into Amazon Web Services.

Overall, Amazon is starting to feel the competition, and the company is spending big now to hopefully mute future challengers. Moreover, Amazon is making huge pushes into new markets like groceries, meal kits, Geek Squad-like services, digital payments, appliances and social commerce. All those pushes require money, and that’s showing up on the income statement.

Why AMZN Stock Is a Buy

But here’s the thing: Amazon has done this before … and it works.

In late 2014, profitability took a huge a hit at Amazon as the company invested big to both grow its business and fend off intensifying competition. Operating margins fell to -2.6% in the third quarter of 2014.

Next Page