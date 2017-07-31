Buy BP plc (ADR) (BP) Stock for Rebound Returns and a 6.8% Yield

To what extent can BP plc (ADR) (NYSE: BP ) distinguish itself from its competitors amid prolonged weakness in oil prices? More specifically, can the energy major make enough money to reignite BP stock?

These are two of several questions investors hope to have answered when the British oil giant reports second quarter 2017 earnings results before Tuesday’s opening bell.

Although BP stock — down 5.9% year to date — hasn’t caught the spark that investors have hoped, management continues to make the right moves and have re-balanced the operation, while reducing expenses to keep the company profitable.

Offsetting Weak Oil Prices

Investors are hoping the company has done or will do enough in the future to offset prolong weakness of oil prices, which remain under pressure due to global oversupply concerns. Lower oil prices could hit BP’s upstream earnings, but there’s also the strong downstream segment to rely on. On Tuesday, analysts will want to see the extent to which the company’s profit margin improvements can boost the bottom line.

Likewise, investors will focus on the company’s guidance to gauge what it expects to achieve from various projects in the second half of the year. Regardless of what Tuesday’s numbers come out to be, BP — along with peers Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM ) and Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX ) — remains best-of-class in energy names.

And from my vantage point, investors who are looking for a top energy pick for the next 12 to 18 months should can do well buying BP stock ahead of the results.

What to Expect

For the three months that ended June, Wall Street expects BP to earn 18 cents a share on revenue of the $48.9 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when the company earned 24 cents per share on $46.4 billion in revenue.

For the full year, ending in December, earnings are projected to rise 90% year-over-year to $1.60 per share, while full-year revenue of $214.1 billion would be a 17% decline YOY.

The company’s upstream business will be a key focus. In the first quarter, that segment reversed last year’s loss into a profit of $1.4 billion. As such, Wall Street has grown more favorable of BP’s prospects, given that, when compared to last year, there has been a significant pricing improvement in both oil and natural gas. This would explain the strong forecast for full-year profits.

Likewise, the downstream business, thanks to improvement in refining margins, will also be profitable. But in the first quarter, downstream earnings fell 4% year-over-year to $1.7 billion, driven by higher turnaround activities during the quarter.

