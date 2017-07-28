Buy Facebook Inc (FB) Stock and Let Pessimists Pay for Your Profits

In a week that had its share of high-profile disappointments, social media giant Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ) topped analyst expectations. Again. and FB stock rallied on the back of those better-than-expected quarterly numbers. Again.

Being best-in-class is nothing new for the digital advertising behemoth. Another quarter, another rally has been a theme for many quarters over the past few years. In fact, Facebook has beaten estimates on the top and bottom lines for nine straight quarters.

And since this string of blowout earnings started in July 2015, FB stock is up about 75%. (The S&P 500 is up 17% in that time.)

One of the underappreciated aspects of Facebook’s quarterly consistency is just how badly the company blows estimates out of the water. The top line typically comes in $100 million to $500 million higher than estimates. EPS have consistently come in about 10 to 20 cents better than Wall Street expects.

Every three months, just before earnings, we hear pundits discuss how Facebook is too big, its sales are too high already, its users are too numerous, for growth to continue at such a rapid clip. While technically true, FB still continues to outdo Wall Street’s constant underestimation.

As long as pundits are willing to doubt, there’s no reason Facebook stock can’t put up another 75% run over the next two years.

Facebook’s Growth

More than one out of every four people in the world use Facebook’s platform, yet it’s still adding users at a far faster rate than most of its competitors. Thus, not only is Facebook dominating, but it’s putting any real concerns about competitive threat to bed.

Last quarter, Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP ), which does not disclose monthly active users (MAUs), added 8 million active users to its platform over the quarter to grow to 166 million daily active users. Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR ) didn’t add any monthly active users to its 328 million-MAU base, though Recode believes DAUs (Twitter doesn’t disclose hard numbers) are up to 157 million, so 12% year-over-year growth on that front, but based on its own calculations, that number was likely flat quarter-over-quarter.

Over at Facebook, though, the company added 70 million MAUs (to just more than 2 billion) and 41 million DAUs (to 1.33 billion). To get an idea of the percentage growth rates here …

Snapchat MAU QOQ growth: N/A (to N/A)

N/A (to N/A) Snapchat DAU QOQ growth: 5.1% (to 166 million)

5.1% (to 166 million) Twitter MAU QOQ growth: 0% (to 328 million)

0% (to 328 million) Twitter DAU QOQ growth: 0% (to 157 million, est.)

0% (to 157 million, est.) Facebook MAU QOQ growth: 3.6% (to 2 billion)

3.6% (to 2 billion) Facebook DAU QOQ growth: 3.2% (to 1.33 billion)

To reiterate, Facebook’s user counts are six-eight times the size of Snapchat’s and Twitter’s, yet still growing more than half as quickly as Snapchat’s while Twitter is standing still. And this isn’t a flash in the pan — over the three prior quarters, Facebook added 76 million, 72 million and 76 million MAUs.

The domestic market is adding about 2 million to 3 million users per quarter. Europe is adding between 4 million 9 million users per quarter. Asia-Pacific is adding about 40 million users per quarter. “Rest of World” is adding about 20 million users per quarter.

