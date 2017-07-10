Buy PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) Stock as Digital Payments Gain Steam

Bullish analyst sentiment is sending PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL ) stock higher on Monday. Bernstein just upgraded shares from “Market Perform” to “Outperform,” and slapped a $61 price target on PYPL stock, implying roughly 10% upside.

Source: Shutterstock

Analysts there noted that a new checkout button, expanded partnerships, and a potential strategic acquisition could help power earnings out-performance over the next several quarters.

Meanwhile, KeyBank initiated coverage on PYPL with an “Outperform” rating and a $60 price target.

PYPL stock is up about 2% Monday as of this writing. But while the analyst coverage certainly helps, there is also something else at play here, and it comes back to the one company that’s seemingly moving markets all by itself:

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ).

PayPal: A Pure Play on E-Commerce Growth

Amazon Prime Day is this week, and it’s expected to be huge. The deals last extra-long for Prime members, who are far more numerous than this time last year. Grocery discounts are expected to be in the mix with the recent Whole Foods Market, Inc. (NASDAQ: WFM ) acquisition. Overall, the consensus is for Prime Day to be a big day.

But how does that affect PayPal? After all, Amazon doesn’t accept the service, so a huge day for Amazon won’t directly translate into anything on the revenue front for PYPL.

Fair point — though the past year has seen increasing talk about the potential for PayPal to eventually make its way on to Amazon. But Prime Day is important because it’s a sign of the times — times that are defined by e-commerce and digital payments.

The global retail environment right now is seeing a shift from brick-and-mortar shopping to e-commerce. That also means the global retail environment is transitioning from cash to digital payment methods.

Enter PayPal, a pure play on this shift.

While PYPL doesn’t list Amazon as one of its customers, they do list pretty much everyone else, including online-only retailers like eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY ) and Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK ), as well as brick-and-mortar outfits such as Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE: WMT ), Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD ) and Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ: ULTA ), among many others.

And while some of these retailers are struggling with their overall operations, those struggles are due to big declines on the brick-and-mortar side of the businesses. At almost all of these retailers, digital sales are surging.

That’s why PYPL stock is booming.

A Strong Growth Story

The PayPal growth story is nothing short of tremendous right now.

