Buy Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) Stock Like Its 20% Gain Never Happened

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX ) had an incredible day on Wednesday spiking over 20% on a favorable headline regarding drug trials. Specifically, VRTX stock was bid up on three various combination drug regimens to treat severe cases of cystic fibrosis, and Wall Street went nuts.

Source: Shutterstock

I usually don’t like to chase headlines about progress in drug development, as they don’t offer a tangible near-term positive change to the P&L. It’s usually just news about milestones. This is especially true when the stock jumps as much as VRTX stock jumped on Wednesday.

Compare this to the recent jump in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA ) where management actually gave us the math behind the higher valuations. BABA’s headline actually changed the current fundamental assumptions. This is not yet the case here on this VRTX spike.

So going long Vertex here makes me feel like Johnny-come-lately. That’s why today I am sharing a bullish trade, but where the setup makes it as if the spike hasn’t happened. No, I don’t have a time machine, but I do have the use of VRTX options. There I can set up bullish trades with room for error thereby giving me a second chance to trade the headline.

Fundamentally, VRTX is definitely not cheap with a triple-digit price-earnings ratio, which even eclipses that of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ). So I am not going long it based on value, but rather as a pure play off the price action and the headlines it generates.

This week’s headline mentioned future actions on this front but not until 2018. This leaves the door open for a few months to trade the wave. Meaning that the anticipation of more progress will keep a floor under the stock, and therein lies the value against which I can sell risk.



Click to Enlarge Technically, I can identify several consolidation zones and I want to hide my trade in between two of them. Usually when prices revisit those zone, bulls and bears then to battle hard over them thereby creating stalemates which is support.

The Bullish Trade: Sell VRTX Dec $105 naked put and collect $1.30 to open. Here I have a 90% theoretical chance of keeping the entire premium for maximum gains. But if price falls below my strike, then I have to own the shares at that price and accrue losses below $103.70.

