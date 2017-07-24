Can Galaxy Note 8 Repair Samsung’s Tarnished Reputation?

Samsung Electronic (OTCMKTS: SSNLF ) is still the world’s largest smartphone vendor, but last year’s Galaxy Note 7 faulty battery debacle negatively affected its brand appeal. The company bounced back with the Galaxy Note 8, promising that this model will not experience the same issues.

The real challenge would be to revive the Note brand. If the rumors and supply chain leaks are to be believed, the new Galaxy Note 8 will be a device that would make consumers forget the Note 7 debacle. It will, in likelihood, revive the Note brand and re-establish Samsung’s supremacy.

Galaxy Note 8 Only a Month Away

DJ Koh, the head of Samsung’s mobile business, recently said during a conference in Taiwan that the new Galaxy Note 8 would be unveiled in late August. He did not specify the unveiling date. Recent leaks suggest that the device would be unveiled on August 23 or August 26 at an Unpacked event in New York. The phablet would go on sale soon after the announcement.

Koh said the Note 8 would be rolled out in two phases. Key markets such as South Korea, China, the US, and the UK will get the handset in early September in the first phase. The second phase would kick off in October, when the phone would be made available worldwide. It is rumored to be Samsung’s most expensive flagship smartphone till date. If you are interested in buying the Note 8, be ready to shell out $900 or more.

Galaxy Note 8 vs iPhone 8: Samsung has the advantage of early launch

The release schedule gives Samsung a major advantage over its arch-rival Apple. The Cupertino company is said to announce three new phones in September. Two of them, the iPhone 7S and 7S Plus, would be only minor upgrades over the current models. The third device, iPhone 8, would carry a major design overhaul and exciting new features. However, the iPhone 8 wouldn’t be available until October/November.

It means Apple will have the minor upgrades iPhone 7S and 7S Plus to compete against Samsung’s best smartphone in September and early October. In terms of specs, the iPhone 7S and 7S Plus would be no match to Galaxy Note 8, which would feature an edge-to-edge OLED display and wireless charging. Apple’s product that could challenge Note 8 would be a little late to the party. A large number of consumers are likely to buy the Note 8, iPhone 7S or 7S Plus rather than waiting for the iPhone 8.

Launching the Note 8 before iPhone 8 would allow Samsung to set the smartphone standard in the second half of this year. As Forbes contributor Ewan Spence points out, Apple will be “fighting back” with the iPhone 7S and 7S Plus rather than the iPhone 8. Samsung will be putting its device in the hands of consumers while Apple would be holding an event to discuss the iPhone 8.

