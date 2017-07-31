Can Tesla Inc (TSLA) Stock Reclaim All-Time Highs in August?

A double whammy from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety and Tesla Inc’s (NASDAQ: TSLA ) own press room hampered a month that was supposed to be all about hailing the emergence of the Model 3. In early July, TSLA stock took a sharp drop, and while it has recovered somewhat, shares still are down 15% from the company’s all-time highs set in June.

Unfavorable valuations never stopped Tesla from climbing. However, the IIHS’ questioning of Tesla’s claim that the Model S is the safest car in history, as well as weak delivery data for the second quarter, were able to do the trick.

Since then, the Model 3 has officially begun deliveries, and Q2 earnings are on deck this week.

What’s next for TSLA stock?

Tesla 3 Release

The most important aspect of Tesla right now remains the Model 3.

The company has launched its mass-market electric vehicle at a (relatively) affordable cost of $35,000. Tesla accepted more than 400,000 reservations since last year, with $1,000 down payments to boot.

Since it is targeting the mainstream market, this model’s initial success will depend on Tesla rolling out the Model 3 on time — which it has. The company is now expected to ramp up to 20,000 units monthly by December.

Unfortunately, sustained sales of Tesla vehicles depends on the government offering tax credits. When Hong Kong cut the tax break on EVs on April 1, Tesla sold just five vehicles last April and May. In the quarter ahead of the end of the tax break, the company sold 3,700 units.

Tesla clearly needs governments offering tax credit incentives to spur demand, at least on some level. That’s a problem considering TSLA has less than 80,000 U.S. tax credits (worth about $7,500 each) left, according to Edmunds.

You may have noted that 80,000 is well short of 400,000. It’s impossible to know how many people invested, banking on pulling in that tax credit, but cancellations could become an issue once those credits run out.

How Competitive Is the Competition?

Last April, General Motors Company’s (NYSE: GM ) Chevy Volt benefited from higher unit sales as the demand of electric cars grew. Ford Motor Company’s (NYSE: F ) hybrid and full-electric lineup and Toyota Motor Corp (ADR)’s (NYSE: TM ) Prius are also competitive threats to Tesla’s offerings.

Volvo went even farther, announcing it would make its entire lineup of cars on the market electric or hybrid by the year 2019. If other automakers follow suit, that could drastically increase the competition Tesla faces in selling electric vehicles.

