Crown Castle is a Rock Solid REIT – Buy CCI Stock Now

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE: CCI ) is a rock solid real estate investment trust. Investors should buy CCI stock now with confidence.

On Jul 11, 2017, leading wireless communication tower operator Crown Castle International Corp. was upgraded from Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) to Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

The price performance of CCI stock has been impressive over the last three months. The company’s share price inched up 2.39%, outshining the Zacks categorized REIT- Equity Trust Other industry’s decline of 1.81%.

We believe that the upgradation came on the back of Crown Castle’s recent initiatives to expand its small-cell network operations. CCI stock has also diversified its business model into fiber network operations.

The latest acquisition of privately-held Wilcon Holdings LLC, a premier service provider of dark fiber, lit transport, internet access and collocation services in Southern California, will enable Crown Castle to attain ownership of over 28,000 route miles of fiber. This will further enhance the CCI stock performance and its dark fiber capabilities in the region for small-cell backhaul. We anticipate that Crown Castle will benefit by leveraging Wilcon’s dark fiber assets in the near term.

This is one of Crown Castle’s ongoing efforts to diversify its business model from a tower company to a fiber provider (focusing on small-cell opportunity). In the last few years, the company has purchased three fiber operators, FPL FiberNet Holdings, LLC (in Jan 2017), Quanta Fiber (called Sunesys, in Apr 2015) and 24/7 Mid-Atlantic Network (in Sep 2014).

Meanwhile, CCI stock is also planning to expand its existing small-cell network within the next two years. The plan includes an investment of around $1.2 billion and the deployment of 25,000 new small-cell nodes over the next 18–24 months. In accordance with the current market scenario, Crown Castle is pursuing small-cell deployments for its wireless customers. The company is focusing on enhancing its networks to meet robust demand for high-speed, high-capacity wireless services. Using small cells in unlicensed 3.5 GHz band will significantly reduce cost of operations for wireless operators. The 3.5 GHz radio frequency is in demand in many parts of the world for the upcoming 5G wireless standard.