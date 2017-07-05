Why Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) Stock Isn’t Coming Back Soon

If today is a day ending in the letter “y,” you will likely find someone yelling into the wind that Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE: CHK ) is a screaming buy. The company made $75 million, 8 cents per share, during the March quarter, and analysts are expecting that to double, to 15 cents, when it next reports earnings Aug. 3, they will whisper. Doesn’t that sound good for CHK stock owners?

No, it doesn’t, when you look at Chesapeake’s balance sheet, and its longer-term prospects.

CHK has been followed avidly by amateur investors for many years. Interest peaked during the fracking boom early this decade, when swashbuckling founder Aubrey McClendon helped solve the Northeast’s energy crisis with cheap natural gas from Pennsylvania’s Marcellus Shale. Upon cracking the shale with high-pressure mud, the gas flowed, turning a shortage into a glut, and making the U.S. an energy exporter again.

That was then. This is now. Chesapeake is not yet a dry hole, but the profits are not coming back, no matter how much its boosters may will that to be so.

The Gas Glut Killed It

There is such a thing as too much of a good thing, especially in the oilpatch.

Natural gas prices spiked to over $6 per mcf in 2014, but then fell, to as low as $1.78 per mcf in 2015. They have recovered since, to about $3 per mcf.

CHK, however, has not. McClendon died last year in a single-car accident, Chesapeake’s dividend was cancelled in 2015 and did not return, and the company has been on a slow slide toward irrelevance ever since.

The financial problem is similar to what caused Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc (NYSE: VRX ) to roll over, debt. McClendon built his empire on borrowed money and when prices turned the company found itself with a burden it has yet to shake. As of March, the company had $11.69 billion in assets, but $9.50 billion in long-term debt. Yet for some reason, CHK stock still has a market cap of $4.5 billion.

The Price Mystery Solved

InvestorPlace contributor Richard Saintvilus recently called $5 per Chesapeake share “an important psychological benchmark” the company was fighting to get over, and as this was written, it remained short of the mark.

