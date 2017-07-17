Chick-fil-A Rolls Out New $29.99 Family Meals

Chick-fil-A announced a new slate of family meals for $29.99.

Three of the company’s locations in the U.S. will soon be offering a family meal option that consists of one entree, two sides and eight mini rolls. Entrees you can choose from include 12 chicken strips, four chicken breasts (grilled or fried) or 30 chicken nuggets.

The sides options include bacon baked beans, mac and cheese, a fruit cup, a side salad or one of its superfood sides–kale and broccolini doused in a maple vinaigrette dressing and topped with dried sour cherries and roasted nuts. The first of these two sides are new offerings from Chick-fil-A.

“Our customers told us that they wanted an even more convenient way to share meals at home or on the go, so we worked directly with a group of parents to design every part of Family Style Meals,” Matt Abercrombie, manager of menu development at Chick-fil-A, said in a statement.

The family meal offerings are available in Greensboro, North Carolina; Phoenix and San Antonio for now. If the test is successful, the meals might come to the rest of the country.

The move comes at a time when more and more consumers are getting their food to go, with the fried chicken chain reporting that 36% of its orders are carry out.