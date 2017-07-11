Chipotle Queso? The Burrito Chain Rolls Out Test Dip in NYC

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG ) is testing a queso dip in New York City.

In the past, the company had released a video that condemned queso due to the fact that the product needs artificial stabilizers to make it look shiny and tasty. However, Chipotle recognizes the industry’s need to adapt and is appeasing customers with a cheese dip.

Queso is letting customers try out the product in the Big Apple’s test kitchen called Chipotle Next Kitchen, located in the corner between 13th Street and Sixth Avenue. The dip has a Tex-Mex feel to it and it’s not as gooey as your average queso as it is more sauce based, and perhaps less artificial as a result.

It is Velveeta-based and it has some spice and smokey elements to go along with a rich cheese taste. The queso seems to mesh well with burritos as the cheese doesn’t overtake the burrito’s elements as it adds to them instead.

Chipotle is still struggling to get back a large portion of its clientele since the digestive disaster caused by contaminated ingredients in a number of its restaurants around the U.S. The queso dip may be one move the Mexican chain is trying out in order to win back customers looking for a hearty and affordable meal.

CMG stock fell 2.7% Tuesday.