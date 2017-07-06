Clif Bar & Company Recall: Check Your Pantry for These 3 Protein Bars

A Clif Bar & Company recall has bee announced due to complaints from customers with nut allergies.

The Clif Bar & Company recall is for three different flavors of protein bars that are sold by the company. These flavors are Clif Builder’s Bar Chocolate Mint, Clif Kid Zbar Protein Chocolate Mint and Clif Kid Zbar Protein Chocolate Chip

Here are the products that are affected by the recall.

Clif Builder’s 18-count Variety Pack Chocolate Peanut Butter and Chocolate Mint – Lot Code From: 24MAR16M – Lot Code To: 08FEB18M

– Lot Code From: 24MAR16M – Lot Code To: 08FEB18M Clif Kid Zbar Protein 30-count Variety Pack – Lot Code From: 31MAY16M – Lot Code To: 15OCT17M

– Lot Code From: 31MAY16M – Lot Code To: 15OCT17M Clif Builder’s Chocolate Mint 12-count – Lot Code From: 05APR16M3 – Lot Code To: 23APR18M3

– Lot Code From: 05APR16M3 – Lot Code To: 23APR18M3 Clif Builder’s Chocolate Mint 6-pack – Lot Code From: 05APR16M3 – Lot Code To: 23APR18M3

– Lot Code From: 05APR16M3 – Lot Code To: 23APR18M3 Clif Builder’s Chocolate Mint 7-pack – Lot Code From: 05APR16M3 – Lot Code To: 23APR18M3

– Lot Code From: 05APR16M3 – Lot Code To: 23APR18M3 Clif Builder’s Snack Size Chocolate Mint 200-count – Lot Code From: 05APR16M3 – Lot Code To: 23APR18M3

– Lot Code From: 05APR16M3 – Lot Code To: 23APR18M3 Clif Kid ZBar Protein Chocolate Chip 10-pack – Lot Code From: 05APR16M3 – Lot Code To: 23APR18M3

– Lot Code From: 05APR16M3 – Lot Code To: 23APR18M3 Clif Kid ZBar Protein Chocolate Chip 150-count – Lot Code From: 05APR16M3 – Lot Code To: 23APR18M3

– Lot Code From: 05APR16M3 – Lot Code To: 23APR18M3 Clif Kid Zbar Protein Chocolate Chip 5-pack – Lot Code From: 05APR16M3 – Lot Code To: 23APR18M3

– Lot Code From: 05APR16M3 – Lot Code To: 23APR18M3 Clif Kid Zbar Protein Chocolate Mint 10-pack – Lot Code From: 05APR16M3 – Lot Code To: 23APR18M3

– Lot Code From: 05APR16M3 – Lot Code To: 23APR18M3 Clif Kid ZBar Protein Chocolate Mint 150-count – Lot Code From: 05APR16M3 – Lot Code To: 23APR18M3

– Lot Code From: 05APR16M3 – Lot Code To: 23APR18M3 Clif Kid Zbar Protein Chocolate Mint 5-pack – Lot Code From: 05APR16M3 – Lot Code To: 23APR18M3

The issue that has resulted in the Clif Bar & Company recall has to do with undeclared nuts that may be found in the bars. This includes peanuts, almonds, Brazil nuts, cashews, hazelnuts, macadamia nuts, pecans, walnuts and coconuts.

As part of the Clif Bar & Company recall, the company is advising consumers with allergies to the above-mentioned nuts to not consume them. However, its notes that those without these allergies can safely consume the products.

The Clif Bar & Company recall went into effect after some cases of allergic reactions were reported to the company. However, it notes that there are no illnesses that are in connection to these issues.

