New Studies Show Coffee Drinkers May Live Longer

Coffee may be the way to go if you’re looking to live longer.

Two studies published in European and U.S. journals respectively studied the effect of coffee and their mortality rates over a long period of time. Both studies were published Monday.

One of these looked at how coffee affected people in 10 European countries, surveying 520,000 people and found that the beverage significantly expanded their life span.

The other study was conducted in the U.S. and looked at a variety of people, including African-Americans, Native Americans, Hawaiians, Japanese-Americans, Latinos. The study revealed that people of all races benefited from drinking coffee as those who consumed it had an 18% lower risk of death.

People who drank two to four cups of coffee a day benefited the most. The second study looked specifically at non-white races and it was conducted by Veronica Wendy Setiawan, associate professor of preventative medicine at USC’s Keck School of Medicine.

“Given these very diverse populations, all these people have different lifestyles. They have very different dietary habits and different susceptibilities — and we still find similar patterns,” Setiawan said.

Those in the European study experienced lower rates of a number of major diseases that could lead to an early death, including liver disease, suicide in men, cancer in women, digestive diseases and circulatory diseases.

The studies were both published in the Annals of Internal Medicine.