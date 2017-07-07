Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST ) remains a strong stock to buy even as other retailers suffer.

COST stock continued its positive comparable-store sales (comps) trend, sidelining the woes which have gripped the brick-and-mortar retailers for some time now.

Major retail chains including J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE: JCP ) and Sears Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: SHLD ) are grappling with sluggish store and mall traffic as consumers choose to shop online from the comfort of their homes. But Costco and COST stock seems somewhat resilient to the challenging retail backdrop.

We believe that Costco sales and COST stock are in good shape after a hike in annual membership fees and increased penetration of Visa Inc. (NYSE: V ) co-brand card program will also benefit the stock in the near term.

Despite Costco’s sound fundamentals, we noted that shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock declined 13.3% in the past one month compared with the Zacks categorized Retail-Discount & Variety industry’s decline of roughly 7.2%. So, what suddenly went wrong with the stock? You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Shares of Costco were hit hard and plunged almost 7.2% on Jun 16, after the news of Whole Foods Market, Inc. (NASDAQ: WFM ) was purchased by Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN ).

COST Stock and Costco Continue to Post Solid Comps

COST stock recently reported that comps for five-week ended Jul 2, 2017 increased 6%, following an increase of 4.1% in May, 3% in April, 6% in March, 4% in February and 7% in January. The company generated net sales of $12.17 billion in June, up 7% year over year. Notably, net sales increased 7%, 5%, 9%, 8% and 9% in May, April, March, February and January, respectively.

Costco sales Comps for June reflect an increase of 6.5%, 3.2% and 6.2% at the U.S., Canada and Other International locations, respectively. Excluding the impact of foreign currency fluctuations and gasoline prices, Costco’s comps for the month under review rose 6.5%. The company recorded comps increase of 6.3%, 6.8% and 7.1% at the U.S., Canada and Other International locations.

For the 44-week period ended Jul 2, 2017, COST stock reported 3.6% jump in comps, displaying an increase of 3.9%, 4% and 1.3% at the U.S., Canada and Other International locations. Net sales for the period came in at $104.28 billion, an increase of 6% from the year-ago period.