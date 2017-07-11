Could Apple Inc. Charge $1,200 for the iPhone 8? (AAPL)

We know that Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) is planning something special for the iPhone this year. On the 10th anniversary of the iPhone’s release — and with sales slowing — the iPhone 8 is expected to be a very big deal.

Early in the year, rumors began circulating that we could be looking at a $1,000 iPhone in September. But could the sticker shock be even worse?

Speculation is flying that the iPhone 8 price could blow past $1,000 to start at $1,200 or more.

The Case for a Four-Digit iPhone

Apple has been pretty consistent with the pricing of its iPhones. As a result, the expectation has been for a new model to start at $649. The company has played games with variables like storage — lowballing the base model so that consumers pay extra for a more reasonable amount, thereby effectively boosting the starting price for many buyers. But $649 has been the expected starting price going back to the iPhone 4 in 2011.

The larger iPhone Plus started at $100 more until the iPhone 7 Plus, when AAPL tacked on an additional $20 (apparently to cover component costs of its dual camera system). That put its most expensive smartphone at a $769 starting price.

Smartphone competitors have largely stayed in the same ballpark. However, this year, Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS: SSNLF ) set the price for its new Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ smartphones at $750 and $850, respectively.

That move added fuel to a rumor that had been circulating about the iPhone 8 price. Namely that Apple was planning to release a $1,000 iPhone. The leap from the $769 of the iPhone 7 Plus to $1,000 was big. However, put in the perspective of a Galaxy costing $850, that premium iPhone 8 price suddenly didn’t seem quite so stratospheric.

Could Apple be planning to jack up the iPhone 8 price even higher, though?

Speculation That the iPhone 8 Price Could Hit $1,200

Various Apple rumor sites are now debating the possibility that the iPhone 8 price could actually start as high as $1,200.

This latest conjecture began with John Gruber of Daring Fireball.

