Cow Appreciation Day 2017: How to Get Your Free Chick-fil-A Today

Cow Appreciation Day 2017 is today and Chick-fil-A customers can celebrate with free food from the restaurant chain.

Source: Shutterstock

Cow Appreciation Day 2017 has the company offering free Chick-fil-A to its customers, but they have to do something special first. Customers that come in wearing a cow costume, bought or homemade, will get a free entree from the restaurant chain.

The special offer of free Chick-fil-A for Cow Appreciation Day 2017 starts when Chick-fil-A stores open today and will last until 7:00 p.m. The company has been celebrating the event for 13 years now and 1.6 million people showed up in costume last year to get some free food.

Chick-fil-A has over 2,100 restaurant locations that will be taking part in Cow Appreciation Day 2017. It also has 28 different free entrees that customers can get their hands on. They are as follows.

Egg White Grill

Chick-fil-A Chicken Biscuit

Chick-fil-A Spicy Chicken Biscuit

Sausage Biscuit

Chick-n-Minis (3 or 4-count)

Chicken or Sausage Breakfast Burrito

Chicken or Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Bagel

Bacon or Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Biscuit

Greek Yogurt Parfait

Fruit Cup (any size)

Smokehouse BBQ Bacon Sandwich

Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich

Chick-fil-A Chicken Deluxe Sandwich

Chick-fil-A Spicy Chicken Sandwich

Chick-fil-A Spicy Chicken Deluxe Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Club Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Cool Wrap®

Chick-fil-A Nuggets (8 or 12-count)

Chick-fil-A Grilled Nuggets (8- or 12-count)

Chicken Salad Sandwich; Chick-n-Strips (3 or 4-count)

Small hand-spun milkshake (Operator discretion), Small Iced Coffee, Small Frosted Coffee or Small Frosted Lemonade

Chick-n-Strips (1 or 2-count) Kid’s Meal

Chick-fil-A Nuggets (4 or 6-count) Kid’s Meal

Grilled Nugget (4 or 6-count) Kid’s Meal

It isn’t just Chick-fil-A’s Cow Appreciation Day 2017 that gives the customers a chance for free food today. 7-Eleven is also holding a special event that lets customers get a free Slurpee from its stores. You can follow this link to learn more about that offer.

