Crude Oil Prices Make Energy ETFs Interesting Long-Term Buys

Crude oil prices remain under $50 a barrel. As such, relief in the oil patch seems far-fetched.

But is there potential in energy ETFs and oil ETFs for patient investors willing to fight through the short-term pain?

First, let’s look at crude oil prices. As if brimming U.S. supplies were not enough, oil prices received another blow from Russia. As per an article published on Bloomberg, Russia will likely disapprove any talks related to deepen the crude oil output cuts in the meeting slated on July 24 beyond the current limit effected by OPEC and some other oil producers.

In the meeting, OPEC and other nonmembers will discuss on how to reduce global supply glut, as crude oil prices are still subdued despite the extension of the output cut deal in May thanks to huge U.S. shale output. Of late, several analysts including Goldman Sachs Group Inc. have stressed on the need to cut output further to stabilize the oil market, if we go by the Bloomberg article.

Rising exports by the OPEC have also made matters worse. OPEC exported 25.92 million barrels per day (bpd) in June, 450,000 bpd more than in May and 1.9 million bpd more than a year earlier, as per Reuters.

Hurt by these news, oil prices registered an acute drop on July 5 after their longest rally in more than five years. WTI crude oil ETF United States Oil Fund LP (ETF)(NYSEARCA: USO ) lost about 3.9% while Brent crude oil ETF United States Brent Oil Fund LP(NYSEARCA: BNO ) dropped about 3.5%.

2017 Crude Oil Prices So Far

Reduction of the output quota started this January. In May, the output cut deal was extended to the first quarter of 2018. But in mid June, the liquid commodity slipped into the bearish territory hurt by surging U.S. supplies and lower Chinese refinery activity.

Against these doldrums, news of diminished U.S. output led to an oil rally in late June. Including sharp losses recorded on July 5, USO and BNO are up about 3.4% and 3.1% in the last 10 days. Overall, USO and BNO are down about 21.1 % and 19.2% so far this year.

What Lies for Crude Oil Prices in the Second Half?

Oil is presently sitting on the fence with possibilities and perils carving out its future run.

According to an UBS commodity analyst, oil is to rally more than 20% with WTI at $58 and Brent at $60 by the end of the year. The analyst believes that “supply growth will lag behind demand growth in the third quarter and that we should see large inventory declines.”