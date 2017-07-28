3 Dating Stocks That Will Get More Love Than You Think

The fairer sex has always been a mystery to me and my fellow nerds. I never learned to talk the talk and walk the walk. Instead, throughout much of my high school career, I focused my energy on AP classes and SAT prep courses. Honestly, without online dating, I’d be well on my way to becoming a real-life “40-year old virgin.” And this is exactly why investors need to take a close look at dating stocks!

When the concept of online meet-ups was born, only nerds appreciated it. According to the Pew Research Center, 29% of dating survey respondents in 2005 felt that online relationships were for “desperate” people. Ten years later, that figure declined to 23%.

More critically, a majority of Americans (59%) had a positive attitude towards online dating in 2015. This sentiment contrasts sharply from 2005, when only 44% felt that way.

The shift in public opinion positively impacted dating stocks. In the olden days, online meet-ups were haphazard affairs. Today, the entire industry has taken on an almost scientific professionalism. Companies like eHarmony advertise their proprietary compatibility solutions to facilitate long-term relationships. Others boast of their extensive user base. All are featured prominently on social and traditional media.

Thanks to the early pioneers’ extensive efforts, finding love on the internet no longer has much stigma. As a result, online matchmaking companies are a great portfolio boost. Here are three dating stocks that will get more love than you think!

