Death Hoax: Kid Rock Is NOT Dead

Today’s death hoax targeted Kid Rock, who is still alive and kicking.

The musician was the subject of a joke from prank website Channel23News, and many took the piece of fake news as fact. On the surface, the article seems legit, highlighting Kid Rock’s hits such as “Bawtidaba” and his duet with Sheryl Crow, “Picture.”

The article jokingly claimed that the Southern rock singer was cooking meth in his house, which exploded during the cooking process and killed him. The site allows viewers to prank their friends by sending them pieces of fake news and sharing them on Facebook and other social media outlets.

The following news bulletin is posted on the website:

Create A Prank And Trick All Your Friends! Simply Create Your Own Prank And Then Share It On Your Social Network Pages! Tips: You must be creative but keep in mind to make it fun.

Fake Title: Choose a catchy title for your joke. Make your friends curious.

Description: Be creative and make your friends curious.

Image: Upload one or search one via google images

The article further proves that most people don’t read the articles that are shared as scrolling down on the prank always reveals a meme that lets readers know they were pranked. Plenty of social media surfers skim through news and take it as fact without verifying the facts.