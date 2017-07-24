Dial Into AT&T Inc. (T) Stock Ahead of 2nd Quarter Earnings

Wireless communications giant AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T ) is set to report second-quarter fiscal 2017 earnings results after the closing bell Tuesday. And, T stockholders are looking for confirmation that AT&T deserves more time to deliver the value the company has promised from its numerous deals.

T stock closed Friday at $36.51 and has fallen more than 14% year to date, not only trailing the 10% rise in the S&P 500 index, but also the better than 9% and 1% respective year-to-date returns delivered by T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS ) and Sprint Corp (NYSE: S ).

The fiercely competitive wireless market, driven by the likes of market leader Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ ), has pressured AT&T’s growth prospects.

Nevertheless, the Texas-based company is making moves to improve its growth position. From a risk-versus-reward perspective, given that T stock is priced at a forward P/E ratio of just 13, which is six points below the S&P 500 index, good luck finding another company with the combination of income and growth potential AT&T can deliver.

On Tuesday, I expect AT&T’s results and guidance to provide value-hunting investors the reasons they need to be patient.

Expectations for the Quarter

For the three months that ended June, Wall Street expects AT&T to earn 74 cents per share on revenue of the $39.82 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when the company earned 72 cents per share on $40.52 billion in revenue. For the full year, ending in December, earnings are projected to rise 1.7% year over year to $2.89 per share, while full-year revenue of $161.08 billion would decline 1.7% year over year.

In the first quarter, AT&T reported 74 cents in earnings per share, in line with Street estimates, but revenue came in at $39.40 billion, missing the consensus by $1.17 billion. Investors were also spooked by the fact that the revenue total marked a decline of almost 3% year over year, versus the 24.3% revenue growth in the first quarter of 2016. AT&T blamed the revenue decline on record-low equipment sales in wireless.

But, here’s the thing: revenue struggles aside, AT&T — thanks to its improved cost structure — still grew operating margins from 19.9% to 20.7%. And, the fact that the company expects margins to continue to expand in the quarters ahead is not only encouraging, it also suggests that competitive threats in the wireless market cold be overstated.

